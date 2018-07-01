Free summer of music continues at Boston church

Professional organist John Lyon is the next musician to perform as part of a free summer season of music.

He will appear at Centenary Methodist Church, in Red Lion Street, Boston, from 7.30pm to 8.30pm on Wednesday, July 4.

John Lyon is from Heckington Parish Church, and appeared at The Stump, in Boston, last year as part of a series of free lunchtime organ recitals.

As well as his love of organ playing, John also leads the Heckington Church Band and St Andrew’s Singers, who perform at St Andrew’s Church.

Everyone is welcome.