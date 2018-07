A free summer season of music continues at a Boston church, with the penultimate event taking place next week.

The Stamford Stompers will appear at Centenary Methodist Church, in Red Lion Street, on Wednesday, July 18.

They will perform an evening of Dixieland Jazz at the church from 7.30pm to 8.30pm.

Similar events have previously been held in Sutton On Sea, but now it is coming to Boston.

The free evenings of music and entertainment will take place weekly until July 25. Everyone is welcome.