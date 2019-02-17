Friars Folly will perform at Boston concert

Three musical groups will come together for the first time next month at Blackfriars Theatre and Arts Centre, in Boston.

New Tricks is an older adult music service which operates across Lincolnshire, and groups from Boston, Spalding and Grantham will perform together for the first time on Friday, March 29, at 7.30pm.

The soundLINCS service is supported by funding from Arts Council England and the Postcode Community Trust.

At Blackfriars Theatre, the New Tricks group call themselves the Friars Folly, and meet on Fridays (2pm-4.30pm) to practice their blues and folk music.

Nicola Stanton, the soundLINCS programme development officer, said: “Friars Folly are a vibrant group of friendly musicians and singers.

“Friars Folly use a range of instruments and vocal styles to bring to life some true classics and I can see and hear that all the participants get a lot from these sessions.”

The group are proud that as a constituted group they have been able to secure some funding to help them cover the cost of the sessions.

It is with thanks to Boston Big Local that the group will be able to continue in their current format and develop their skills further.

Friars Folly are still open for new members. For more information, contact soundLINCS on 01522 510073 or info@soundLINCS.org

Tickets for the concert, priced at £7 and £4.50 for under 14s, are available from www.blackfriarsartscentre.co.uk or 01205 363108.