A model railway and general model exhibition is coming to Hubberts Bridge Community Centre, near Boston, next Sunday, February 18.

Experts from local model clubs will be on hand while visitors browse railways, boats, trucks and much more.

The event runs from 10am to 4pm.

Refreshments will be available.

Admission is priced at £3 for adult, £2.50 for children and free for under fives.

Proceeds go to Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance.