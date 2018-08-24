Full steam ahead for return of Boston festival

An annual festival featuring hundreds of engines and classic cars celebrates 13 years in Boston next weekend.

The Boston Steam and Vintage Festival will be held on Saturday, September 1, and Sunday, September 2.

The festival will be held in Frampton Lane, Hubberts Bridge, with gates opening on both days from 10am to 4.30pm.

To kick off the festival, there will be live entertainment on Friday, August 31.

Dave Logan will be in a beer tent singing popular songs from the 60s and 70s.

Attractions over the weekend will include Lincolnshire Spinners and Boston and South Holland Wood Carvers, ploughing steam engines, thrashing demonstrations, car, bikes and tractors, and a new feature this year - a display of V W Campers.

Other attractions for youngsters include funfair, clown entertainment, Punch and Judy show, and birds of prey flying demonstrations from Derick Tindall.

Organisers have also secured comedy skiffle group Kick n Rush who will appear at 8.30pm on both days.

A mixed variety of trade stalls and refreshments stands will be on site, and weather pending there is also due to be a flypast from the BBMF on both days.

Admission is priced at £7 for adults, £3 for children, and free for those under five.

Free parking will be available.

For more information about the festival, call 01205 760768 or for tradestand enquiries call Sophie on 07854 662621.