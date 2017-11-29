Fun for children at Gliderdrome disco

Youngsters can dance and sing to their heart’s content at a disco this weekend.

The Gliderdrome, in Spain Place, Boston, will be the venue for a children’s disco this Sunday, December 3, from 1pm to 4.30pm.

Children will be entertained by Sam Sillett.

Tickets, priced at £5, are available from The Gliderdrome; Burgess, Thompson and Richardson, in High Street; Chris Cook Print, in Main Ridge East; The Bakehouse Cafe, in Wide Bargate; and The Black Bull, in Kirton.

It is free for children under three.