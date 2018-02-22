Fun for the whole family at Lincolnshire Showground

An interactive day all about animals, food, farming and the countryside returns to Lincolnshire Showground in April.

Countryside Lincs attracted a record-breaking number of visitors last year, and returns for the fourth-year running on Sunday, April 8.

Rosie Crust, education and development officer for the Lincolnshire Agricultural Society, said: “Last year we had our biggest turn out for the show ever, welcoming more than 4,000 people to the Showground.

“Our packed timetable in the Countryside Ring and seven different zones to explore are all designed with child-friendly fun activities in mind that will inspire and educate youngsters about the importance of our countryside and the significance of agriculture and food production.”

Back by popular demand, families will be able to meet a huge range of animals, including farmyard favourites, birds of prey and Aldabra giant tortoises as well as a chance to see how gundogs are trained and have a go at coarse fishing.

Rosie said: “We’re also bringing back our Easter Egg hunt and tractor and trailer rides, which were hugely popular with visitors last year.

“In the Make It Zone, children and families will have the opportunity to discover the art of walking stick making and try their hand at willow weaving and corn dolly making. Children will also have the chance to make, bake and taste Lincolnshire treats including pork pies in the Food Zone.

“The Explore It Zone will give families the chance to discover the secrets of the countryside and our indoor food market will be filled with the tastiest treats from local producers.

“Countryside Lincs is an all-weather event, so come rain or shine, we look forward to welcoming more families to our action-packed show.”

Advanced tickets are now on sale for the event, packed with a huge variety of indoor and outdoor activities for youngsters to make, bake and explore, making it the perfect all-weather family day out.

Advanced tickets are priced at just £18 for a family of four, £7 for adults, £4 for children and free for under 5s.

