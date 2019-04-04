Fundraising gig from Boston Ukulele Group

Members of a Boston-based musical group will perform at a fundraising concert.

Boston Ukulele Group (BUGS) will appear at Blackfriars Theatre and Arts Centre, in Boston, tomorrow (Friday, April 5), with music from 7pm.

Boston Ukulele Group. EMN-190104-114547001

A spokesman on behalf of the group said: “Join us for a night of entertainment as the 16 musicians in BUGS delight you with music from the 1930s to today.

“This is a charity event and all proceeds will be split between The Butterfly Hospice Trust and Black- friars Theatre and Arts Centre.”

Tickets, priced at £10, are available from 01205 363108 or online at www.blackfriarsartscentre.co.uk