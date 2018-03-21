Fundraising gig from Lincolnshire-based guitar ensemble

A classical guitar ensemble with links to Boston is set to perform a charity gig at the town’s Blackfriars Theatre and Arts Centre.

Solo Classical Guitar Ensemble of South Lincolnshire will play the venue this Saturday, March 24.

Proceeds go to Boston and South Holland Branch of the MS Society.

Audiences are invited to an entertaining musical voyage through the beautiful sounds of the classical guitar.

Earl Marsh, from Boston, leads the group, and Leon Edinboro, of Grantham, is the musical arranger.

Other members also come from Boston, as well as Sleaford, Grantham and even Derbyshire.

The ensemble are now in their sixth year.

A spokesman for the group said: “The Solo Classical Guitar Ensemble is a group of accomplished amateur musicians who are passionate about making music with the classical guitar.”

They regularly perform in venues across the county, including several gigs in Boston and Sleaford and have previously fund raised for the Butterfly Hospice Trust and the St Barnabas Hospice.

Their music repertoire ranges from traditional folk and classical, to contemporary pop.

The gig at Blackfriars Theatre and Arts Centre, in the Revue Bar, starts at 7.30pm.

Tickets are priced at £8.

They are available from www.blackfriarsartscentre.co.uk

You can also book by calling the theatre box office on 01205 363108.