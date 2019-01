Boston Guildhall will host a series of porcelain workshops to get your creative juices flowing.

Professional ceramicist Kate McBride will teach you how to handle porcelain and design your own fantastical creatures.

The workshop on Friday, January 11, will focus on designing and making, followed by a workshop on Friday, February 15, for glazing.

Workshops, priced at £20 for both, will run from 10.30am to 3pm.

To book a place, call 01205 365954 or to find out more visit www.bostonguildhall.co.uk