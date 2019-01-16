Get creative with sessions at Boston Guildhall

Boston Guildhall will host a series of printmaking and creative workshops to get your juices flowing.

Over the four sessions, Mark Steadman will teach you how to handle wood-cut, cardboard and found objects alongside lino-cut.

Aga Kowalska and Gemma Baker will hold illustration and creative/poetry writing workshops.

Both series of workshops will be held on January 18, January 25, February 1 and February 8 (10.30am-12.30pm for Mark, and 1pm-3pm for Aga/Gemma).

Workshops are priced at £20. To book your place, call 01205 365954.