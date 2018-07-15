Gin and tonic tasting evening at Boston theatre venue

A gin and tonic tasting evening will take place at Blackfriars Theatre and Arts Centre, in Boston, next month.

It will be held in the Revue Bar, on Friday, August 3, from 8pm to 10pm.

There will be four different gin and tonic combinations, plus nibbles.

A host will walk tasters through each glass.

Tickets are priced at £18 and £10 for drivers - who will be offered a taste of each gin and three soft drinks.

Places are limited so booking in advance is required on 01205 363108.

Suitable for over 18s only.