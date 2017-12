Boston Concert Club is set to delight audiences with an evening of music at Boston Guildhall.

Kenneth Roberts will perform at the South Street venue this Tuesday, December 19.

In keeping with the theme, around the world in 80 minutes, the concert will include music from around the world and from different composers.

Doors open at 7pm for a 7.30pm start.

Tickets, priced at £10 in advance, are available from 01205 366018 or bostonconcertclub@yahoo.co.uk

Remaining tickets are £12 on the door.