Grab your boots for South Lincolnshire Walking Festival

It is time to get your boots on for the return of the South Lincolnshire Walking Festival next month.

Now in its fourth year, the popular festival runs from Saturday, September 29 to Sunday, October 28.

The festival offers 61 walks which celebrate the varied countryside in North and South Kesteven, Boston and South Holland.

Walks will be led by organisations such as The Ramblers, Lincolnshire County Council and Heritage Lincolnshire.

This year, the aim is to encourage more people to join in, as part of Lincolnshire County Council’s three-year Access Lincoln project, supported by the Department of Transport.

To encourage this, there are plenty of short walks to enjoy including circular strolls, garden tours, family trails, and activity walks.

Natalie Lunt, Walking Festival Co-ordinator for Heritage Lincolnshire, said “We are delighted once again to co-ordinate this highly successful walking festival in South Lincolnshire thanks to our partners, supporters and volunteers.”

To find out more, pick up a copy of the festival brochure from your local library or tourist information centre, visit www.southlincswalking.com or search for South Lincolnshire Walking Festival on www.facebook.com

• The festival is organised by Heritage Lincolnshire with support from Lincolnshire County Council, Access Lincoln, North Kesteven District Council, South Kesteven District Council, Boston Borough Council and South Holland District Council.