Have a rockin’ and rollin’ time at Boston venue

Rock ‘n’ roll performer Rebel Dean is coming to Blackfriars Theatre and Arts Centre, in Boston, with his award-winning show.

Rebel presents Whole Lotta Shakin’ - The Shakin’ Stevens Story this Friday, October 26, at 7.30pm.

The show, which is now in its fourth year, has been written, produced and directed by Rebel - who also stars as the lead Shakin’ Stevens.

The first half will have footage of the early days of Shaky’s career with his first band The Sunsets.

For the second half, audiences will be treated to a full concert packed with 80s hits.

In August 2017, the show was voted the ‘Official No.1 Winner of the National Tribute Awards 2017’ by the National Agents Association UK.

Rebel is also well known for acting roles in Casualty, Only Fools and Horses, Hollyoaks and other TV shows and films.

He has also appeared at The Gliderdrome and nearby Embassy Theatre, in Skegness, on several occasions.

Rebel said: “People in Boston really know how to have a good time and we have some long standing friends in the area.”

Helen Thompson from Centre Stage Promotions added: “It’s a great show and gets fantastic reviews everywhere it appears.

“On Friday, Blackfriars Theatre will be rockin’ and rollin’ to the sounds of 80s nostalgia when ‘Whole Lotta Shakin’ comes to town. Don’t miss it!”

Tickets, priced at £20 for adults and £15 for children under 16, are available from www.blackfriarsartscentre or 01205 363108.