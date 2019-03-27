Head back to the 70s at The Gliderdrome

Music lovers can enjoy sounds from the 70s at The Gliderdrome, in Boston, this weekend.

Bee Gees tribute band Stayin’ Alive will entertain crowds this Saturday, March 30.

There will also be a disco with music from host Steve Greenhough.

Doors open at 7pm.

Tickets, priced at £15, from The Gliderdrome; Burgess, Thompson and Richardson, in High Street; Chris Cook Print, in Main Ridge East; The Bakehouse, in Wide Bargate and The Black Bull, in Kirton.

Remaining tickets will be sold at £20 on the door.