Help choose films for outdoor cinema

Outdoor cinema returns to Boston’s Central Park in September and you can have your say on what family films should be shown.

Boston Borough Council is bringing the event back for Saturday and Sunday, September 14 and 15, following its debut last summer, and wants suggestions of U-rated films that should be screened across the two dates.

Visit http://bit.ly/2DfacNB to cast your vote among nine shortlisted films or suggest an alternative.

Currently, The Lion King is reigning supreme in the public vote, with Finding Dory in second place.