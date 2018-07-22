Hometown gig for Boston-based band

An intimate concert featuring Boston-based band Vigilantes will take place in Boston next Sunday, July 29.

Vigilantes will be playing in the Revue Bar at Blackfriars Theatre and Arts Centre, in Spain Lane, with doors opening at 7pm.

Support acts The Extons and The Hot Soles will warm the crowd up before Vigilantes take to the stage.

Vigilantes, made up of Joe, Curly, Alex and Ryan, have been included in the Best of BBC Introducing Playlist and are set to perform at Latitude Festival later this summer.

Vigilantes are influenced by the likes of the Arctic Monkeys, Kings of Leon and The Strokes, and have previously shared the stage with bands such as Circa Waves, The Sherlocks and Fickle Friends.

They are returning to their home town of Boston for the final gig of their UK tour.

Tickets, priced at £5, are available from www.thevigilantesstore.bigcartel.com

Tickets are very limited so make sure you book now.

To find out more about the band, search for Vigilantes Music UK on www.facebook.com