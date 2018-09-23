Indoor craft fayre at Boston venue

A craft fayre is to be held at Blackfriars Theatre and Arts Centre, in Boston, next month.

The indoor event will take place on Sunday, October 7, from 10am to 4pm.

A spokesman from Blackfriars Theatre said: “This is an indoor event so no matter the weather you can display your products in a nice warm friendly environment.”

If you are a crafter and would like to display/sell your products, it costs £7.50 per table.

If you would like to find out more or to book a place, call the theatre box office on 01205 363108.