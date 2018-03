Lovers of the great outdoors can take part in a group walk near Boston this weekend.

It will start at RSPB Freiston Shore this Sunday, March 11.

Walkers should meet atthe car park of the visitor attraction in Freiston at 10am.

The Sleaford Ramblers group will lead a nine-and-a-half mile walk, with views out to sea and inland.

For more, call Alistair Grant on 01529 462178 or 07729 032884

More information on the group and other walks can be found at www.lincolnshireramblers.org.uk