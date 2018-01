There is a chance to walk off that post Christmas weight with a Boston walking group next week.

It will start in Fishtoft next Thursday, January 25.

Walkers should meet in Clamp Gate Road, near Fishtoft Church, at 10.30am.

The Boston Ramblers group will lead a five mile walk, followed by an optional pub lunch for which pre-booking may be required.

For more, call Derrick Venn on 07900 091468.

More information on the group can be found at www.lincolnshireramblers.org.uk