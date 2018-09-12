Journey through the ages in show coming to Boston

A theatrical adaptation of a literary classic is coming to Blackfriars Theatre and Arts Centre, in Boston.

Dyad Productions present The Time Machine at the Spain Lane venue this Friday, September 14.

The novel penned by H G Wells has been produced by Rebecca Vaughan, and has been written and directed by Elton Townend Jones.

Starring Stephen Cunningham, the production follows a time traveller who goes back and forwards in time.

A spokesman from Dyad Productions said: “A Victorian time traveller transcends across the ages from 1900 to our own far future – from the fall of man to the end of the world – discovering the fate of our endeavours and uncovering our darkest fears.

In this age of uncertainty, where the shadows of tyranny, intolerance and war darken the path into tomorrow, how much time do we have left?

“If civilisation falls today, what will become of us?

“Can we change the future? Or has the end already begun?

“A philosophical journey, a nightmare adventure, a cautionary tale – this is the story of us all.”

The Time Machine premiered at Assembly Edinburgh in August 2017, to get success.

The show starts at 7.30pm.

Tickets, priced at £14.50, are available from www.blackfriarsartscentre.co.uk or the box office on 01205 363108.

Dyad Productions previously delighted audiences at Blackfriars with performances of Christmas Gothic as well as Jane Eyre: An Autobiography.