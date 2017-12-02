Knights will have festive fun at Boston Guildhall

The Knights of Skirbeck will be kickstarting the festive season at Boston Guildhall, in South Street.

Next Saturday, December 9, from 10am to 3.30pm, visitors can enjoy demonstrations of food, armour, medicine, and games, with a tour by the knights from 11am, costing £2 per person.

Tickets for the tour are available in advance or on the day. To book, email ticbston@boston.gov.uk or call 01205 365954.

A medieval feast will also be held from 1pm to 3pm, priced at £16.95. For details, email polly.wilkinson@boston.gov.uk