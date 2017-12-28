Last chance to see Cinderella pantomime

There are only five days left to see a much-loved Christmas pantomime fit for the whole family at Blackfriars Theatre and Arts Centre, in Boston.

Tony Peers Ltd presents Cinderella at the venue, with the last show on Tuesday, January 2.

The story follows Cinderella, played by Lucy Rollason, who is picked on by Ravishing Rita and Wicked Wanda, played by Mark Two and Thomas-Ian Grime.

Tickets, priced at £14 for adults (£12 for conc and £48 for families), are available from www.blackfriarsartscentre.co.uk