The last concert of the season for Boston Concert Club will take place next Tuesday, March 20.

Hexachordia, made up of Tony Scheuregger, Sarah Doig and Jane Scheuregger will play from 7.30pm on the Toffield Campus, in Toffield Road.

All in a Garden Green will be a celebration of the garden in music, song and verse.

Tickets, priced at £10 in advance and free for students/children, available from 01205 366018 or bostonconcertclub@yahoo.co.uk

There will also be tickets on the door priced at £12.