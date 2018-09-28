Latest exhibition of artwork at Boston venue

After a successful exhibition last year, a Boston artist is set to return to Blackfriars Theatre and Arts Centre with his latest work.

Rohan Goonewardena presents Boston and Back Again which will be on display in the foyer at the Spain Lane venue.

The exhibition opens this Sunday, September 30 and closes on Saturday, October 27.

Rohan grew up and lived in Boston for about 20 years, and attended St Botolph’s CofE Primary School and Boston Grammar School.

Boston and Back Again will feature original paintings highlighting many of the cool places Rohan has lived or travelled to over the years.

The exhibition will also include paintings of Boston, such as the one pictured.

This is the second year running that Rohan has chosen to display his work at Blackfriars Theatre.

Rohan held an exhibition entitled Boston - An Artist’s View last year which proved to be very popular.

That exhibition included paintings of various landmarks and locations in Boston, as Rohan wanted to honour and celebrate the town he grew up in.

Rohan will be at the theatre for an open evening on Saturday, October 13, from 6pm to 8pm.

The exhibition will be open to the public 10am to 4pm Monday to Saturday.

To find out more, visit www.blackfriarsartscentre.co.uk or call 01205 363108.

You can also discover more about Rohan and his work by visiting www.rohangoonewardena.com