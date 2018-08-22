Learn about healing benefits of roses

The next monthly meeting of the Fenland Natural Health group will be held tomorrow (Thursday, August 23).

The session will be dedicated to the healing benefits of rose. It will see the group investigate the many uses of the plant, how it has been used throughout the ages and what medical herbalists use it for today.

Attendees will also be invited to participate in meditation, while enjoying a cup of rose tea.

The meeting takes place at Sutterton Village Hall from 7.30-9pm. Entry is priced at £3, which includes a complimentary drink and a handout.