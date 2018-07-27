Learn about Salvation Army at open day in Boston

There will be a chance to learn more about The Salvation Army when the Boston branch of the organisation – a church and a charity – holds an open day on Saturday, July 21.

The free event will take place at the Boston Corps, in High Street, from 9.30am to 2.30pm.

It will include live music, refreshments, a barbecue, craft activities, toddler play, and face painting.

In addition, there will be guided tours of the church, plus an exhibition featuring historical items from the building which opened its doors on the present site almost 130 years ago.

Visitors can also meet the branch’s songsters, who regularly sing in worship and in the community, the people who play in its bands, and the leaders of its toddler group, the Honeypot.

There will be a space for prayer.

Leader of the church Major Ged Nicoll said: “The Salvation Army is celebrating 140 years of ministry in Boston in November this year.

“This open event is for our community to see what we do and why we do it.

“Our open day provides the opportunity of learning more about the history of the Salvation Army in Boston as it has served the community here for 140 years, and what’s more, how it impacts the community today. “We provide support to people in need in the community through our Bridge programme (drop-in centre), as well as providing diverse support to people who are in need and vulnerable within the community.

“We also hold inspiring worship meetings every Sunday with quality Christian teaching for children and adults”.