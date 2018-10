A Lincolnshire-based band is set to take the stage at Blackfriars Theatre this weekend.

Crossing the Tracks will perform this Saturday, October 6, at 7.30pm.

The band formed in 2011 as part of a recording project involving 15 musicians.

The seven members which now make up the band contribute their own individual style and experience to the gig.

Crossing the Tracks will also launch their new CD Paps’s Old Guitar on Saturday.

For tickets, visit www.blackfriarsartscentre.co.uk