Look for The Bare Necessities at Blackfriars Theatre

Blackfriars Theatre Academy Juniors present an adaptation of The Jungle Book Kids at Blackfriars Theatre and Arts Centre.

The BTA youngsters will perform at the Spain Lane venue on Tuesday, May 29, and Wednesday, May 30 - with shows at 1pm and 3pm.

Join Mowgli and his panther friend Bagheera as they are on the run from ferocious tiger Shere Khan.

A spokesman said: “It’s sure to be the cutest thing you’ll see on stage this year.”

Tickets, priced at £11 for adults and £10 for concessions, from www.blackfriarsartscentre.co.uk