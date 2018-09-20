Madame Butterfly on stage in Boston

An adaptation of Puccini’s masterpiece Madame Butterfly will be coming to Blackfriars Theatre and Arts Centre, in Boston.

Professional touring company Heritage Opera will be at the Spain Lane venue this Saturday, September 22.

They are only performing Madame Butterfly three times, with one performance taking place in Boston.

Madame Butterfly follows Cio Cio San - a naive girl who dreams of romance.

She gets married to Lieutenant B F Pinkerton of the US Navy who has a somewhat different idea of what marriage is.

In the opera, Lieutenant Pinkerton leaves Cio Cio San and sails back to America.

Cio Cio San patiently waits for him for three years, believing that he will come back to her one day.

A spokesman from Heritage Opera said: “At last Pinkerton’s ship, the SS Abraham Lincoln, is seen on the horizon.

“For Madame Butterfly however, there will be no happy ending.”

Sarah Helsey Hughes stars as Cio Cio San, with Nicholas Sales as Pinkerton, and Serenna Wagner as the faithful servant Suzuki.

The cast will be joined at Blackfriars Theatre by seven professional singers, and an orchestral ensemble of six players.

Tickets, priced at £25, are available from www.blackfriarsartscentre.co.uk or from the Blackfriars Theatre box office on 01205 363108.

Heritage Opera have previously delighted audiences in Boston with Rigoletto.