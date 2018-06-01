Magical afternoon tea party at Boston Guildhall

Discover a tea party behind your wildest imagination at Boston Guildhall next week.

A Mad Hatters Afternoon Tea Party will be held at the South Street venue on Saturday, June 9.

Visitors to the historic venue can enjoy an afternoon tea experience with a touch of extra magic, provided by staff and Chocolate Fairy Catering.

A spokesman from Boston Guildhall said: “We are looking forward to adding some extra magic to this afternoon tea, following on from the success of our previous dates.

“Museum objects from the town collections that fall into the theme will be exhibited in the Banqueting Hall and around those joining us for the event. Table and room decorations will also help to add to the feel of stepping into another world; just like Alice did when she fell through the rabbit hole.”

Chocolate Fairy Catering will provide a selection of sandwiches, as well as tarts, scones and cakes.

It will all be washed down by Drink Me potions, and copious amounts of tea or coffee.

Seats for afternoon tea are to be taken between 1pm and 1.30pm.

Tickets are priced at £17.95 for adults and £12.95 for children - they must be booked in advance.

You can purchase tickets from Boston Guildhall (Wednesday to Saturday 10.30am to 3.30pm) if paying by cash or cheque.

To pay by card, call the main council offices on 01205 314200.

For more information, email guildhall@boston.gov.uk or call 01205 365954.