Men to bare all for charity in show coming to Blackfriars Theatre

A group of men from the Boston area are preparing to bare all for a worthy cause in a show coming to Blackfriars Theatre and Arts Centre.

BOS Musical Theatre Group present The Full Monty at the Spain Lane venue this month.

The opening night is next Friday, April 20, with further shows on Tuesday, April 24 to Friday, April 27, and the final performance on Saturday, April 28.

The Full Monty is set in New York and follows a group of unemployed steelworkers who spy on their wives who are enjoying a girls night out.

Seeing how much their wives enjoy watching male strippers, the male group come up with a bold way to make some quick cash - stripping.

Director of the show, Rob Barclay, said: “It is a great story as relevant today as the 1980s original.

“It shows how the men, in preparing for the show, find themselves exposed not just physically, but also emotionally.”

Producing the show is Christian Slingsby, who has wanted to take on a show like The Full Monty for some time.

Christian said: “Its been quite a challenge in devising and constructing a set that accommodates a car, nudity and laughter - but I think we’ve done it.”

BOS Musical Theatre Group found a link between the show and raising awareness of prostate cancer, so proceeds will go to Prostate Cancer UK.

For showtimes or to buy tickets for any of the eight performance, visit www.blackfriarsartscentre.co.uk