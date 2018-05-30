Mini bug fun at RSPB Frampton Marsh

A nature reserve near Boston is holding a Mini-monsters Bug Hunt tomorrow (Thursday, May 31).

RSPB Frampton Marsh invites youngsters to take part in the fun event, with sessions taking place at 11am and 2pm.

An expert will lend children a hand as they search for bugs, slugs and grubs.

The expert will then help your youngsters identify what they have found.

It is priced at £2.50 per child, with a 20% discount for members.

Booking is essential. Call 01205 723678 or email lincolnshirewashreserves@rspb.org to secure a place.