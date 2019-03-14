Model exhibition proves a big draw

400 enthusiasts and fans descend on Hubberts Bridge from all over the country for annual show and help to raises hundreds of pounds for Air Ambulance charity

The event, at the community centre in the village, attracted around 400 people.

Elliott Halgarth, seven, with his Lego model.

Organiser Glyn Halgarth said: “It went tremendously well with around 400 people attending. We were able to give a donation to the Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance of £910.56 from money raised by the event.

“Our interactive area was a great success with the Scalextric track, Thomas the Tank Engine model railway layout and Lego Building area busy all day, and a hit with the children who visited and their parents.”

The show has been running since 2011, when it started at Kirton Town Hall, before moving to Hubberts Bridge Community Centre in 2013.

Glyn said: “Each year is a challenge to keep the show different, with fresh exhibits every year, but we are lucky that a lot of our exhibitors have a lot of different stuff so you rarely see the same thing twice. We decided to raise money for the Air Ambulance after a friend and fellow modeller was severely injured in a crash that required their assistance.”

He said of the event: “It was a fantastic day and thanks to everyone who exhibited their models and helped on the day.”