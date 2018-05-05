Model fairground event pays homage to Boston May Fair

Staff at Boston Guildhall are looking forward to welcoming visitors to a one-day event next week.

The South Street venue will host the Boston Model Fairground Show on Saturday, May 12, with doors open to the public from 10.30am.

Following the success of last year’s event, staff are looking forward to welcoming visitors once more.

The event will pay homage to the annual May Fair event in the town - which begins this Saturday, May 5.

A spokesman from Boston Guildhall said: “Last year was such a great success for the group we are so pleased to be able to welcome them again this year.

“Some of the models on display can still be seen at the Boston Mayfair but to view them in miniature gives a different appreciation of the Boston Mayfair, a popular yearly event in the town.

“With over 20 exhibitors joining us there are many different models to view including paraphernalia such as posters and photographs from fairs gone by.

“We hope that people will take the time to view this beautiful medieval building and discover more about the origins of the Boston Mayfair.

“We really hope this year’s one day event will be more attended than last year when we saw 300 people join us during the day.

Refreshments will be available, courtesy of Chocolate Fairy Catering.

Last admission is at 3pm.

The event is free to visit, although donations are welcome. For more, visit www.bostonguildhall.co.uk