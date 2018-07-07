Murder mystery at town theatre venue

A dramatic evening of murder, mystery and Victorian ‘quirkology’ will take place at Blackfriars Theatre and Arts Centre next week.

Blackfriars Social Committee will host the event on Friday, July 13, at the Spain Lane venue, from 7.30pm.

The event will be held in association with Cutwater Productions.

Tickets, priced at £10 including supper, are available from the theatre box office.

You can drop in at the theatre or call 01205 363108 to book your place.

The evening of murder and mystery and will be held in the Revue Bar.