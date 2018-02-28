Audio Tap will rock out at town venue

A popular Boston rock band - which have achieved airplay in both the UK and Down Under - are set to play in their hometown on Saturday.

Audio Tap will perform at the Fairfield Lounge pub, in London Road, on March 3 - for the first time since their former frontman Chris Gedney rejoined the band.

Audio Tap’s original single ‘Sleep With The Lights On’ was played on BBC Radio Lincolnshire’s Introducing, with other tracks played on Lincs FM and Valley FM in Australia.

Since releasing their own songs via SoundCloud on January 1, they have succeeding in attracting 46,000 plays.

The band is made up of lead singer Chris Gedney, lead guitarist Luke Christian, drummer Ben Andrew and lead bass player John Richards.

They cover songs from bands and artists such as The Killers, Bon Jovi, Van Halen, Arctic Monkeys, Kenny Loggins, Bruno Mars and Rage Against The Machine.

The gig starts at 9pm .Free entry.

For more on Audio Tap visit their Facebook page or listen to them via their YouTube channel ‘Audio Tap UK’.