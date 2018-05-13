Boston ‘Nuns’ to perform at national music festival

Three musical youth groups from Boston have been selected to perform at a national festival in Birmingham this summer.

Following their successful school production of Sister Act, ‘Haven High Nuns’ and their music teacher Josh Reed are delighted to be invited to sing in the Music for Youth National Festival.

Boston Youth Jazz Orchestra. Image supplied.

They will be among 8,000 young musicians from across the UK to playing in the festival - which takes place across five days in July.

Haven High was the venue for the Music For Youth’s Regional Festival in March - which saw ensembles from across Lincolnshire taking part.

Boston Youth Jazz Orchestra (BYJO) and beginners ensemble Boston Mash-Up Band will also be perfroming. All three are based at Boston Music Centre, situated at Haven High.

BYJO director Lee Hextall said: “This is the fourth year in a row BYJO has been invited to perform in the MFY National Festival in Birmingham. At least half the band has performed in the festival before however the level of excitement never diminishes.”

Some of the members of Boston Mash-Up Band. Image supplied

By taking part in the festival, all three ensembles could be selected for the 2018 Music for Youth Schools’ Prom at the iconic Royal Albert Hall in November.

The National Festival is a five-day feast of live music featuring the very best brass, classical, folk, choral and contemporary renditions from the UK’s leading young musicians.

