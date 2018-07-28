Celebrate folk music, dance and song at Leadenham festival

The ninth annual Day of Lincolnshire Folk Music, Dance and Song returns to Leadenham next weekend.

The village will be a hub of activity on Sunday, August 5, with hundreds of folk fans expected to descend from 11am to 9pm.

The event is organised by 600 Whiskies Unplugged – a folk club named after the huge variety of whskies on sale at the George.

35 Lincolnshire folk music acts will perform throughout the day at The George Hotel, in High Street, and Leadenham Teahouse, based in the Post Office, Main Road.

As well as live performances, audiences can also enjoy all day sing-alongs, tune sessions and workshops in singing, clog dancing, French dancing and ukulele playing.

BBC Radio Lincolnshire will also be on hand all day to record music and interviews.

There will also be trade stalls at The George Hotel, and an Artisan Market at Leadenham Teahouse.

The artisan market will include more live music and dancing, gin and prosecco bars, pizza made in an artisan oven, gourmet award-winning hot food stalls, tea, coffee and cake, and 40 local producers and craft stalls.

Organiser Tom Lane said: “Amazingly, none of the acts charge for appearing, they all do it for the love of the music.”

With 35 acts set to perform on Sunday, August 5, here are just a few names:

• Keith Collishaw - a Sleaford based singer/songwriter

• Pennyless - a Bourne based four piece

• Hunter Muskett - an internationally known four piece

• Vikki Clayton - former Lincolnshire singer visiting from New Zealand

• Malt Whiskers – Newark-based trio featuring lots of instruments

• Tourdion – Stamford-based 5 piece specialising in French Music

• Bill Whaley & Dave Fletcher – From Woodhall Spa and Boston. Much loved duo with concertinas and vocals

• Between the Lines – 4 piece from Gainsborough/Boston/Holbeach and Wisbech

• Lil’ Ian Goodsman – Bluesman from Wilsford near Sleaford

• Lynn McFarland – Sleaford-based singer songwriter

• Ivor Pickard – guitar maker and player from Louth

• Clare Harding – gifted singer/songwriter from Grantham

• Winter Wilson – brilliant professional act from Sleaford

• Mike Todd – singer/songwriter from Digby