Singer is the latest guest at Boston Folk Club

A musician who takes his name after meeting singer-songwriter Jake Thackray, will be the next guest at The Eagle, in Boston.

John Watterson, who goes under the name of Fake Thackray, will play on Monday, February 12, as part of Boston Folk Club.

He first met Jake on the Isle of Man in 1975, after watching him perform at a local folk club.

Jake sadly died in 2002, and John decided that as his music was so good he would start learning some of the songs that Jake Thackray played.

Music starts at 8.15pm.

Entry is priced at £6.