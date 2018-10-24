Musical evening in aid of the Boston homeless

A Boston charity which supports homeless and vulnerable people in the town is holding a musical evening to raise funds for its work.

Centrepoint Outreach will hold the event at The Salvation Army’s Citadel Corps, in High Street, on Saturday, October 27, at 7pm.

The event will feature performances by The Salvation Army Band, plus soloists.

Tickets are priced at £5 each and can be purchased from the Centrepoint Outreach Charity Shop, in Red Lion Street, The Salvation Army, the Boston Stump shop or on the door.