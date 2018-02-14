Musical evening with captivating trio

An award-winning trio known for their innovative and captivating performances are coming to Boston.

The Rautio Piano Trio will be playing at the Toffield Campus, in Toffield Road, on Tuesday, February 20.

They will be playing compositions by Mozart, Faure and Beethoven.

Rautio Piano Trio regularly use historical instruments for 18th and 19th century music - their debut disc for Resonus Classics featured a selection of Mozart’s piano trios recorded on a fortepiano belonging to the late Christopher Hogwood.

The trio released their latest album, Beethoven Hiller Schubert, last month.

Rautio Piano Trio have been recipients of awards such as the Tillett Trust, Worshipful Company of Musicians, Park Lane Group, Musician’s Benovelent Fund Ensemble Award and the English-Speaking Union.

The trio, made up of Jane Gordon, Victoria Simonsen and Jan Rautio, first formed at the Royal Academy of Music, in London.

They have performed at prestigious festivals in Germany, France, Vienna and Scotland, and played concerts in Austria and Israel.

Music will be from 7.30pm.

Tickets, priced at £10 in advance, are available from 01205 366018 or bostonconcertclub@yahoo.co.uk

Subject to availability, there will also be tickets priced at £12.

The concert is free for students and children.

The venue, Toffield Campus, is located opposite Boston High School.