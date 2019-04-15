New painting and drawing course in Boston

A new painting and drawing course will launch next month, led by Boston-based artist Karin Christensen.

The course, entitled Sketching Boston, will be held at Blackfriars Theatre and Arts Centre, in Spain Lane, from May 20 to June 24.

Sessions will be held on Mondays from 10am to 1pm, and sketchbooks are included.

Karin, who is also a member of the Boston Art Group, will take course members out into the streets of Boston to sketch people, buildings and any other aspects of street life.

The group will be based at Blackfriars Theatre and will sketch from observations each week.

Course members will be given easy instructions.

No prior experience is necessary, just a willingness to learn new skills.

Places for the course are limited.

The course is priced at £54 for six days.

To find out more, or to secure your place, email art@karinchristensen.com or visit www.karinchristensen.com