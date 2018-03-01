Newcastle duo to play at Boston Folk Club

A duo hailing from Newcastle will be the next guests at The Eagle, in Boston.

Jinski, made up of songwriter Stephen Wegrzynski and musician Dave Kennedy, will play on Monday, March 12, as part of Boston Folk Club.

The band was formed from acoustic roots and a love of a strong melody.

They have performed in venues across the UK, and have even appeared on BBC One’s The One Show.

Jinski have two studio albums under their belt, with songs capturing stories of everyday life.

Music starts at 8.15pm.

Entry is priced at £6.