Night of comedy at Sibsey Village Hall

Four comedians are heading to Sibsey for a night of entertainment and fundraising.

Comedy Hotspot presents Ninia Benjamin, Bethany Black, Dave Longley and Scott Bennett at Sibsey Village Hall this Saturday, February 16, at 8pm.

Tickets, priced at £12, are available from www.comedyhotspot.nutickets.com, or from Sibsey Village Hall.

Tickets, priced at £15, are also available on the door.

Doors open at 7pm, and there will be a cash only bar.

The event will raise funds for the Urban Foundation Outreach Project