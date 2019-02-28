Night of music at Frampton Village Hall

An award winning band of musicians who play traditional music from the Balkans and Turkey are coming to Frampton.

She’Koyokh will be at Frampton Village Hall, in Middlegate Road, next Saturday, March 9, at 7.30pm, as part of On-Stage In Frampton.

On-Stage in Frampton is a sub-group of the Frampton Village Hall Committee and organises professional and local theatre and music largely, though not exclusively, through Lincolnshire Rural and Community Touring.

She’Koyokh is an international virtuosic, versatile and prize-winning band comprising seven expert musicians playing klezmer and traditional music from the Balkans and Turkey.

Performing in Frampton will be Çiğdem Aslan on vocals; Susi Evans on clarinet and gaida; Živorad Nikolić on accordion and vocals; Matt Bacon on guitar and kaval; Paul Moylan on double bass and Christina Borgenstierna on percussion.

She’Koyokh has toured the world with highlights at the Concertgebouw in Amsterdam and festivals in Germany, Hungary, Poland, Cyprus, the Canary Islands and Norway.

The band formed in 2001 with the support of a Millennium Award from the Jewish Music Institute.

This year, they will collaborate with the BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra and are currently developing a show with the acclaimed South Indian violinist, Jyotsna Srikanth.

Tickets, priced at £10, and £9 for concs, from The Flower Shop, in Station Road, Kirton, or 01205 722013.