Night of Reggae sounds at famous Boston venue

Audiences in Boston can enjoy a night of Reggae from the latest acts to perform at The Gliderdrome.

Zeb Rootz will appear at the Spain Place venue next Saturday, August 25.

Founder Steve Baker is passionate about playing Reggae and Ska guitar with authenticity, and purchased his first Reggae single as a teen in 1974.

Drummer Fitzroy Simon and bassist Trevor ‘Libes’ Michael have worked together for more than 30 years as members of The Pressure Tenants.

Philip ‘Flip1’ Patterson is on keys and vocals, and Colin ‘The Mac’ Radford is on saxophone.

Lead and backing singer Natou ‘Empress Tou’ Charles brings with him a lifetime of singing Ska, Reggae, Gospel and Soul music and lead singer Paul ‘The Humble’ Harris comes from the world of Gospel.

They will be joined by Not Quite Geoff - a band who play 60s Mod music.

Tickets, priced at £15 from www.ticketsellers.co.uk by searching for The Gliderdrome.

They are also available from The Gliderdrome; Burgess, Thompson and Richardson in High Street; Chris Cook Print, in Main Ridge East; The Bakehouse Cafe, in Wide Bargate; and The Black Bull, in Kirton.

Remaining tickets will be priced at £20 on the door.

Doors open at 7.30pm and there will also be music from host Steve Greenhough.