Night of Rock ‘n’ Roll at The Gliderdrome

Rock ‘n’ roll music fans are in for a treat at The Gliderdrome, in Boston.

The Jive Romeros and Porky’s Hot Rockin’ will be rocking the night away on Saturday, March 16, in collaboration with Boston Jive.

DJ Mister Big Feet will also entertain crowds.

Doors open at 7pm.

Tickets, priced at £15, from The Gliderdrome; Burgess, Thompson and Richardson, in High Street; Chris Cook Print, in Main Ridge East; The Bakehouse, in Wide Bargate and The Black Bull, in Kirton.

Remaining tickets will be sold at £20 on the door.