Ninety-year celebrations for Boston Playgoers

An award-winning amateur dramatic group is marking 90 years - and what better way to celebrate than a night of entertainment.

Boston Playgoers present A Night of Comedy at Blackfriars Theatre and Arts Centre, in Boston.

George Robinson, George Comer, Leslie Deal and Frank Smith formed Boston Playgoers in 1928 - performing their first production, Hawley’s of High Street in November of that year.

Boston Playgoers are known for their stage adaptations of The Vicar of Dibley and Allo Allo and also classic texts like An Inspector Calls and The Importance of Being Earnest.

A Night Of Comedy will consist of - Swansong by Vanessa Brooks, Where the Mushrooms Grow by Kei Bailey and Last Tango in Little Grimley by David Tristram.

Swansong is a comedy centred around Donald who is retiring from the company he has devoted 35 years to. He wants to spend his last day doing what he wants but his wife has other ideas.

Where the Mushrooms Grow is is based at the eccentric Gribble family’s cottage. Jeremy stumbles upon the family in his search for his lost dog.

Last Tango in Little Grimley guarantees to ensure audiences leave with a smile - an extract of this was first performed as part of Blackfriars’ anniversary concert in 2016.

Shows run daily from Wednesday, March 14 to Saturday, March 18. For tickets, showtimes and more information, visit www.blackfriarsartscentre.co.uk